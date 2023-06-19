This Friday (June 23) is National Take Your Dog to Work Day.
A whopping 93% of dog owners desire to bring their dogs to work and, employers are starting to listen. Since 2014 the percentage of companies allowing dogs in the office has increased 125%. That information is according to Trupanion, a medical insurance company for pets.
And for good reason - having pets in the office makes employees three times more likely to form positive working relationships and perceive their company more favorably.
Trupanion recognizes the benefits of having pets in the workplace and since day one, dogs have always been a vital part of the company’s offices. With more than two decades of experience creating a safe and productive environment for both employees and pets, Trupanion is recognized as one of the top workplaces in best dog-friendly companies.
Regardless of if your employer has a mandatory 3-day work from the office schedule, or if you are still completely remote enjoying the benefits if WFH – it’s always a benefit to have your favorite friend by your side.
Here are 4 reasons to have a dog-friendly workplace according to Trupanion.
1. It decreases separation anxiety
2. It has a positive impact on work performance
3. It attracts top talent
4. It reduces pets that need to be rehomed
On this National Take Your Dog To Work Day, Trupanion want to make your office friendlier to dogs, more fun for your team, and more attractive to new employees.