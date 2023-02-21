The children and I have come to enjoy our times spent with my cousin Josh, his wife Joyce, and their five children. At any given time, they, as many others, have been there for us during these times of adjusting and readjusting.
Once a week I meet with them for an hour or two to talk and pray about whatever has been on my mind such as a decision to make, one of the children facing hard times, the list goes on as you can imagine.
On Sunday evening they invited us to come over for supper and have our prayer time afterward. We didn’t hesitate.
By 5 p.m. we were all ready to go. Austin, our eight-year-old, who had purchased three bunnies only a few days before, begged to take one along. I consented, so he snuggled his favorite snow white one up close and carried her with him on our short walk back through the woods to their house. As we walked up through their yard we discovered Gumdrop, our Toy Poodle, had slipped along over.
Josh and one of his sons, Michiah, smoked fish and hot dogs in their smoker on the porch while the younger children passed around Starlight the bunny.
Supper was light and tasty, perfect for a Sunday evening. The fish and hot dogs made super sandwiches along with sprouts Joyce had raised in a quart jar by her kitchen window. Frozen peaches, strawberries, and shortcake were served besides.
The girls helped us with the dishes, it didn’t take long to have them done.
We were relaxing in the living room when in walked Michiah. We gasped. It was true- a rooster! It looked hilarious to say the least. A tame rooster was perched on his shoulder as Michiah calmly walked through the house with it. They had purchased it two days before at Dinky’s, a local auction house, where Austin had bought his three rabbits.
Soon it was time for our prayers while the children busied themselves with various games. After a bit there was a knock on the office door.
It was Austin, “I can’t find my bunny!” The children had been playing with it and somehow it had disappeared.
“Get a flashlight and make sure it’s not under one of the couches or under a bed,” I instructed.
Soon a relieved boy was at the door again, “Mom we found it- it was under the couch!”
After talking and praying over the things I had jotted down, we came out to the kitchen table where the children were playing games. Now if I had thought it was hilarious before, this really topped it all off. At the head of the table was an empty chair. Well, not quite empty. The rooster had literally roosted on the back of the chair and was sound asleep through the racket and all!
To say the least we all had a great visit and enjoyed the extra pets for one evening.
And by the way, Michiah did take the rooster back out with the chickens for the night!
Southwest Chicken Casserole
5 cups chicken breast, diced - fresh or rotisserie
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon taco seasoning
1 teaspoon oregano
1 teaspoon garlic salt
½ teaspoon chili powder
Second layer
2½ cups water
1 teaspoons garlic powder
½ teaspoon oregano
½ teaspoon pink salt
1½ tablespoons coconut oil
½ teaspoon parsley flakes
1½ cups rice
Third Layer
2 cups black beans, drained
1 teaspoon chili powder
½ teaspoon pink salt
Fourth Layer
2 cups corn, whole kernel
2 cups shredded cheese
Toppings
Shredded cheese
Salsa or chipotle sauce
Sour cream
Instructions:
1. Mix chicken and all the ingredients in the first layer together.
2. Marinate for 4 hours.
3. Spoon into a 9 x 13 inch pan.
4. Bake for 20 minutes, stirring once.
5. Bring first six ingredients to a boil. Add rice.
6. Let set until tender. Drain.
7. Pour on top of baked chicken.
8. Mix all ingredients for third layer and pour over rice.
9. For the fourth layer, drain corn and put on top of beans. Lastly, add cheese. Bake, covered, 15-20 minutes at 350°.