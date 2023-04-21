CALMAR — As a student at South Winneshiek High School, Alexa Jacobsen’s plan was to attend a four-year college or university to earn a nursing degree. Yet what she found, to her surprise, was Northeast Iowa Community College (NICC), a campus less than a 10-minute drive from her home outside of Ridgeway, proved to be the best place to earn her degree.
“I always said I would never go to NICC. When I was a senior in high school, it was the fall and everyone was picking their colleges. I had my career path, but I didn’t know how to attain it. My high school counselor reached out to me and told me how she thought NICC was a great fit because the college is local, and I had completed so many credits and Nursing program prerequisites. Ultimately, she was right. The NICC Nursing program is rigorous and trains astounding nurses,” Alexa said.
After graduating from the NICC program in May 2020, Alexa pursued a Family Nurse Practitioner degree from Walden University. The Registered Nurse to Nurse Practitioner (NP) pathway at Walden is a bridge program that allows students who are enrolled in the NP to bypass classes that are more focused on management.
“I still completed foundational courses but I shaved off about six months of schooling and saved money by not taking extra B.S.N.-associated courses. I decided that the Nurse Practitioner route would be most appropriate,” Alexa said.
The NICC graduate is fascinated by nursing specializations such as dermatology, plastic surgery and aesthetics. Alexa’s dream is to own her own medical spa or clinic and offer dermatology and aesthetic services.
“I want to become certified in cosmetic procedures and continue my education in dermatology to become more familiar with skin diseases and treatment plans. I have also been researching fellowships or residencies in dermatology,” she said.
As Alexa completes the advanced nursing program, she is employed as an R.N. on the medical-surgical floor at Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah.
During April, NICC is celebrating National Community College Month. From 2021-2022, more than 5,500 students attended NICC campuses, centers or completed courses online. Fifty-one percent of total student enrollment were concurrent enrolled high school students from 25 high schools in the College’s district. The concurrent students completed 21,730 college credits in the most recent academic year.
