INDEPENDENCE — Did you work on the Illinois Central Railroad or travel through the Depot in Independence? Area residents are being asked to share your story.
Buchanan County Tourism is creating a video of past workers, travelers, and anyone with firsthand knowledge of the Depot to be shown to the visitors of the Illinois Central Depot Museum. Anyone willing to be a part of this video should meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, at the Depot. For more information, contact Jill Chemin 319-334-3439. This is a way to preserve the story of the Depot for years to come.
Buchanan County Tourism will hold its first ever railroad worker appreciation day. At 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, all current and past railroad workers are invited to the Illinois Central Railroad Depot (1111 5th Ave NE) in Independence for coffee and donuts. This will be a great opportunity for people to catch up and share stories of their days “Workin’ On The Railroad.” There is no end time as persons are encouraged to enjoy spending time at the Depot and reminiscing about the railroad. Coffee and donuts will be offered as supplies last. Family members and loved ones are also welcomed.