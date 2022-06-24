An Oelwein driver and two passengers were treated for non-life threatening injuries from a crash at the intersection of Highway 63 and Dunkerton Road on Friday.
A truck towing another truck and a minivan collided around 9 a.m., according to a news release by the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
The minivan, a Chrysler Town and Country, was traveling west on Dunkerton Road and failed to obey the stop sign and yield, the release says.
The driver of the minivan, Ashley Burkey, 32, of Oelwein, allegedly pulled out in front of a Ford F-250 that was traveling north on Highway 63.
The pickup operator, John Barnes, 30, was towing another truck with a tow strap, which is illegal in Iowa, the release said.
A juvenile with a valid driver’s license was steering the towed truck.
Burkey and the other two occupants in the minivan were transported to Unity Point Hospital in Waterloo by Denver and Waterloo Ambulances.
Kennadie Sherman, 20, and Shelley Ergen, 47, both of Oelwein were the injured passengers in the vehicle.
Sherman and Burkey were released from Unity Point with non-life threatening injuries. Ergen was admitted to Unity Point with non-life threatening injuries. Barnes was treated at the scene and was not transported.
The juvenile was uninjured. Burkey was cited for failure to obey a stop sign and to yield. Barnes was cited for Failure to Use Required Towing Equipment.