FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce Chloe Tieskoetter of Ossian, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Birth-Grade 3:Inclusive Settings in December 2022.
Tieskoetter among UIU December 2022 grads
Tags
Deb Kunkle
