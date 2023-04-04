No injuries were reported following a single vehicle accident shortly after 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at 190th Street and S Avenue, east of Sumner. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded and learned Cameron Amos, 25, of Sumner, was driving southbound on S Avenue when he blew a tire and went into the west ditch. The Jeep Grand Cherokee sustained approximately $1,500 in damage and the vehicle was towed from the scene. The accident remains under investigation.
Tire blowout causes accident
Deb Kunkle
