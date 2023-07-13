PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER, Wednesday, July 13, 2016: Give them a Hand. The July Clapper Award was presented to Jeff Mohlis and Terry Evans at Advanced Automotive. The award is presented by the Positively Oelwein group to Oelwein businesses who demonstrate exemplary customer care and service. Pictured with Positively Oelwein members are (l-r) Sheila Bryan, Mohlis, Evans, Missy Rau, and Carol Tousley.