PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER, Friday, June 15, 2018: Bryan Heavy Equipment moved into their new 25,000 sq. ft. facility at 101 County Line Road East Oelwein on January 3 and became a Kubota dealer later that month. A field event was held Thursday showcasing the new line of equipment that includes tractors, construction, mowers, utility vehicles and parts. Burger, hot dogs and beverages were available, along with raffle items. Kyle Scheel (center) owner of Scheel’s Professional Lawncare, and employees look over a zero-turn front-cutting mower.