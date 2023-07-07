MAYNARD — Maxine Draker and Larry Torson took top card honors when West Central Senior Citizens met on July 4th. The weekly get-together was held in the Maynard Community Hall, with Larry Torson providing refreshments for the group.
The WCSC is open to any area older adults who enjoy playing 500 for a couple hours each Tuesday afternoon (1 p.m.) at the Community Hall. There is no regular commitment, just attend when able.
At the June 27 gathering, Betty Wittenburg and Donna Allen earned the high scores for the afternoon of 500. Helen Hillman provided refreshments.
The next get-together will be Tuesday, July 11, 1 p.m. in the Maynard Community Hall. Florence Wireman will be the hostess. All older adults are welcome.