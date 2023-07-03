The Clayton County Historic Preservation Commission has sponsored The Clayton County Iowa Museum Trail Map that easily shows the map of locations for historic sites in Clayton County. It is quite impressive and interesting to see that Clayton County has a lot to offer with the following historic preservation sites:
Elkader: Carter House Museum, 101 High St. SE; Earthmoving Legacy Center, 24412 N. Hwy 13; Rural Heritage Museum, 1000 Mascara Rd SE; Elkader Depot, 900 Mascara Rd. SE.
Elkader Area: Motor Mill Historical Site, 28518 Galaxy Rd; Osborne Welcome Center, 29862 Osborne Rd.
Edgewood: Edgewood Museum, 109 W. Union St.
Marquette: Marquette Depot Museum & Interpretive Center, 216 Edger St.
McGregor: McGregor Historical Museum, 256 Main St.
McGregor Area: Froelich Tractor Museum & Village, 24397 Froelich Rd.
Monona: Monona Historical Museum & Willa Helwig History Center, 210 S. Egbert St.
Garnavillo: Garnavillo Historical Complex, 203 N Washington St.
Guttenberg: Lockmaster House Heritage Museum, 12 Lock and Dam Lane.
Strawberry Point: Wilder Memorial Museum, 123 W. Mission St.
Check out the Clayton County Iowa Museum Trail Map at the Wilder Memorial Museum and take a tour of the museum while you are at it. Then you will know what to tell your friends and family when they ask about the museum in your hometown!
We have received a collection of Fenton tea lights to use as we determine and a collection of beautiful dolls. Visitors to the museum can register for them as they are offered.