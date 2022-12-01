Thank you Mark and Laura Harreld for your gift of $250 in memory of Harold and Leonore Knight. What a terrific contribution to their memory! Harold and Leonore together with Duane Munter made the third addition to the museum a reality which opened for displays in 1990.
All the gifts we receive in our fund raising are of paramount importance and appreciated by the Board of Directors. We gladly recognize them when requested by the donors.
The Wilder Memorial Museum’s Christmas Tree has joined many others at the Strawberry Point Library. It’s terrific to see the lights of this Christmas Season shining more brightly every day as homes and businesses take on the joy of the season.
Take a “light drive” around Strawberry Point to see the many decorations and admire the town’s beautiful Christmas tree at Inger Park. Thank you to the men who worked from the city lift truck and trimmed the tree with lights on a cold, windy day!
Christmas baking is in the air, literally! Ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and nutmeg tell the advanced story of what’s happening in the kitchens. Cinnamon, pecan rolls, and pumpkin and mincemeat pies are part of the mouth-watering treats during this season along with sour cream sugar and honey cut out cookies, gingerbread figures, and ginger snaps.
It’s fun to try new recipes and go back to the ones that have been handed down by great grandma, and great aunts as tried and true.
(Use for the rolling pin and cookie cutter picture.) I am sure that the wooden rolling pin and the fluted cookie cutter in the museum’s kitchen were used to make a lot of holiday “delights!”