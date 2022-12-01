Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Thank you Mark and Laura Harreld for your gift of $250 in memory of Harold and Leonore Knight. What a terrific contribution to their memory! Harold and Leonore together with Duane Munter made the third addition to the museum a reality which opened for displays in 1990.

All the gifts we receive in our fund raising are of paramount importance and appreciated by the Board of Directors. We gladly recognize them when requested by the donors.

