WICHITA, Kansas — Wichita State University has announced the names of 3,273 students who were on the WSU dean's honor roll for spring 2023.
Amanda L. Treptow of Jesup is among those earning academic honors at WSU this spring.
To be included on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
About Wichita State
Wichita State University is Kansas' only urban public research university, enrolling almost 22,000 students between its main campus and WSU Tech, including students from every state in the U.S. and more than 100 countries. Wichita State and WSU Tech are recognized for being student centered and innovation driven.