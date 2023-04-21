The Tuesday Tourist Club members experienced a bit of old England when they discussed “Ice in the Bedroom,” a 1961 comedic novel, written by P.G. Wodehouse.
Marlene Doyle and Linda Ridihalgh led the ladies through the humorous adventures of 13 intertwining personalities living in the London suburb of Valley Fields. The characters include, Freddie who wants money to buy shares in a coffee plantation in Kenya so that he can marry Sally; Lord Blicester, described as “an old poop” who doesn’t want to support his nephew, Freddie; and Soapy and Dolly Molloy who want to get their hands on a cache of stolen jewels hidden in the house of Freddie’s neighbor, Leila Yorke, a famous author.
The story is filled with love, mystery, adventure, humor, English expressions, and ends happily. This book is one of Wodehouse’s 90 delightfully entertaining books.
Following the book discussion, President Anita Mars presided over the business meeting. Vivian Rourke, secretary, and Barb Sanders, treasurer, gave their reports. The members have purchased a book for the Oelwein Public Library in memory of Donna Wilson, a longtime member of the group.
The ladies will be awarding a scholarship to a graduating senior at Awards Night on Wednesday, May 17, at Oelwein Senior High.
The current officers have agreed to serve for the 2023-2024 year.
Sue Johnson shared a collection of poetry written by Eleanor Larson during her college years. Eleanor’s daughter-in-law compiled the poems and presented the booklet to the Oelwein Public Library for the enjoyment of its patrons.
Mary Jellings and Shari Miller provided wonderful, spring-themed refreshments and table decorations for the meeting.
The next meeting will be a noon luncheon on May 9, at the Oelwein Public Library. Lynda Lau will cater the event. Hostesses will be Karen Cannon and Ruth Lau.