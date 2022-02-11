At approximately 3 p.m. Thursday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 601 2nd St. NE in Fairbank. During the search, methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia were found and seized. There were also unknown substances and a firearm seized during execution of the warrant.
Following the investigation, Jamie Rose Levendusky, 47, of Fairbank, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance marijuana and methamphetamine, assault on a peace officer, all aggravated misdemeanors, interference with official acts causing injury, a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Also arrested was Jeremy James Durnan, 48, of Elgin, on a Fayette County arrest warrant. Durnan was additionally charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine 1st offense and marijuana 1st offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
Durnan and Levendusky were taken into custody and transported to Fayette County Jail where they waited initial appearances/held on bond. This case remains under investigation, and more charges are pending. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Fairbank Police Department.