DES MOINES — Degrees were conferred on the following area students by Mercy College of Health Sciences, 928 6th Avenue, Des Moines.
Joel Koehn of Fayette, earned a certificate in Emergency Medical Services.
DES MOINES — Degrees were conferred on the following area students by Mercy College of Health Sciences, 928 6th Avenue, Des Moines.
Joel Koehn of Fayette, earned a certificate in Emergency Medical Services.
Barry Koehn of West Union, earned a certificate in Emergency Medical Services.
To learn more about the health science programs offered at Mercy College visit our website at http://www.mchs.edu. Mercy College is the only Catholic college in Central Iowa and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools.
