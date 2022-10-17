Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

DES MOINES — Degrees were conferred on the following area students by Mercy College of Health Sciences, 928 6th Avenue, Des Moines.

Joel Koehn of Fayette, earned a certificate in Emergency Medical Services.

