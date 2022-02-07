At approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, Black Hawk County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of North Canfield Road for a motor vehicle accident involving a silver 2002 Chevrolet Malibu and a semi trailer.
The Malibu was traveling southbound into the area while the semi was attempting to back into a private driveway to turn around. The Malibu did not recognize the trailer in the roadway and drove into the rear driver side trailer wall and rear axle.
Two female passengers were removed from the vehicle by EMS personnel with Dunkerton Fire Ambulance and Jesup Fire Ambulance and transported to Allen Hospital in Waterloo for non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the semi was issued multiple citations and was released from the scene uninjured.
Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson reports the accident investigation is on-going at this time.