FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University Academic and Student Affairs will be hosting the first-ever Deans’ Challenge, on April 26 and 27. The friendly fundraising competition was initiated by the school’s Deans to inspire philanthropy and continue to strengthen community among UIU students, alumni, friends, faculty and staff.
During the two-day fundraiser, donors will be able to contribute to any (or all) of the five funds. The corresponding funds include the Firth Dean’s Fund (School of Business and Professional Studies), Betty’s Team Fund (Andres School of Education), Liberal Arts Dean’s Fund (Liberal Arts), Churbuck Dean’s Fund (Science and Mathematics), and Cabby Dean’s Fund (Student Life).
Not only do these funds help purchase necessary equipment and technology, but they also defray costs for faculty professional development and assist with student travel, leadership training, and career development.
“The Deans’ Challenge is a great opportunity to reflect on our incredible history as a University, as well as what we plan to accomplish in our future,” said UIU President William Duffy. “Upper Iowa University has supported students for over 165 years to obtain an affordable, accessible, and flexible education to help them achieve their academic and career goals. We are excited for our Peacock family to come together, show pride, and support their Deans’ Fund of choice.”
“As an extra challenge for this inaugural event, I’d like to extend my own challenge for our students, alumni, friends, faculty and staff, to consider taking the dollar amount of just one morning coffee or night out at dinner and instead making a monthly gift to UIU,” Duffy added. “No matter the amount, together we can significantly impact the future of UIU.”
At the conclusion of the Deans’ Challenge, the winner will not only earn bragging rights, but also be awarded with the UIU Ladies Professorship Association (LPA) chalice. Over 150 years ago the LPA utilized the chalice as a part of a larger set that could be rented to raise funds even back then with the goal to provide salary equality for lady professors. In their first call for donations, the LPA raised $1,510 by January 1874; which would have the equivalent purchasing power of $37,500 today. The chalice will return to its home at the UIU library on campus at the conclusion of the event.
To learn more about each Dean’s Fund, follow the exciting progress, or make an early gift, visit uiu.edu/DeansChallenge. Please direct questions to the UIU Alumni Office at alumni@uiu.edu or 563-425-5388.