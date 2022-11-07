Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University announces its July and August 2022 graduates. The honored students included those from the area:

Melanie Bergman of Independence and Clark Brinnon of Fayette graduated in July.

