FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce its October and December 2022 graduates. The honored students in October included:
Fairbank — Jenna Beck and Alanna Tank
Strawberry Point — Erica Gronowski
Sumner — Emlynn Taber
West Union — Nicholas Roemer
The honored students in December included:
Fayette — Emily Nelson, Baden Noennig, Katie Samuels, Jaima Tonne, Sara Zainal, Syafiq Zainal
Fort Atkinson — Ellie Loesch
Independence — Kenzie Fischels
Jesup — Michele Campbell
West Union — Molly Heldt and Micah Ruroden
Founded in 1857, Upper Iowa University is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 4,500 students — nationally and internationally — at its Fayette, Iowa, campus and over 20 U.S. locations. Upper Iowa University is a recognized innovator in offering accredited, quality programs through flexible, multiple delivery systems, including online and self-paced degree programs. With a focus on developing leaders and lifelong learners, UIU provides dual enrollment programs for high school students as well as continuing education and professional development opportunities for learners of any age.
For more information, visit www.uiu.edu.