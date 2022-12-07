Kids are welcome to join children’s librarian Miss Katie Schuelke every Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Oelwein Public Library. The Dec. 14 theme is Ninjas vs. Pirates; Dec. 21, Winter is Here; Dec. 28, Happy New Year!
Kids are welcome to join children's librarian Miss Katie Schuelke every Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Oelwein Public Library. The Dec. 14 theme is Ninjas vs. Pirates; Dec. 21, Winter is Here; Dec. 28, Happy New Year!
The Oelwein Public Library Book Club will have their Christmas party at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Theme Thursdays
The Oelwein Public Library after-school program will meet at 4 p.m. each week for “Theme Thursdays,” covering a range of subjects, from science to technology to art and everything in between. Legos will be on the second Thursday of the month.
Pages and Play Club
Kids are welcome to join children’s librarian Miss Katie Schuelke every Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Oelwein Public Library. The Dec. 7 theme is Dinosaur Roar; Dec. 14, Ninjas vs. Pirates; Dec. 21, Winter is Here; Dec. 28, Happy New Year!
