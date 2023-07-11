FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University is announcing its March and May 2023 graduates, followed by the respective honors and degree earned. Area graduates are listed by their hometowns.
March 2023 graduates include:
Dunkerton — Nathaniel Tafolla graduated Cum Laude Meritum with a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Administration
Fairbank — Lindsay Niebuhr graduated with a Master of Education degree in Teacher Leadership Emphasis
Fayette — Donald Schmit graduated with a Master of Business Admin degree in General Management Emphasis; Holly Wolff graduated with a Master of Business Admin degree in General Management Emphasis
Fort Atkinson — Wendy Huinker graduated with a Master of Education degree in Teacher Leadership Emphasis
Independence — Ian Potts graduated Cum Laude Meritum with a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Systems
Ossian — Jessica Peters graduated with a Master of Education degree in Teacher Leadership Emphasis
Sumner — Jamie Fink graduated with a Associate of Arts degree in General Business
Waucoma — Raquel Schmitt graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Birth-Grade 3:Inclusive Settings
West Union — Nicole Kuhn graduated with a Master of Public Admin degree in Nonprofit Organizational Mgmt Emphasis
May 2023 graduates include:
Dunkerton — Cassidy Rigdon graduated with an Associate of Arts degree in General Business
Elgin — Drake Dennler graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Admin; Colton Larson graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Conservation Mgmt
Fairbank — Adrianna Richards graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture Education; Samantha Schnor graduated with a Master of Business Admin degree in Accounting Emphasis
Fayette — Jordan Bries graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Admin; Kyla Edlund graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting; Khanaila Kielo graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science; Connor Manderfeld graduated with a Master of Business Admin degree in Corporate Financial Mgmt Emphasis; Ellya Mohd Shaferi graduated with a Master of Business Admin degree in General Management Emphasis; Giuliano Roberts graduated with a Master of Business Admin degree in General Management Emphasis; Yannis Sapim graduated Cum Laude Meritum with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Admin; Charlie Ward graduated with a Master of Business Admin degree in General Management Emphasis
Independence — Brittany Beyer graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Resources Mgmt; Brianne Weber graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education
Jesup — Cody Clayton graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Conservation Mgmt; Kara Detweiler graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Admin; Matthew Gengler graduated with an Associate of Arts degree in General Business
Oelwein — Carley Jeanes graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology; Jacob Strand graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Admin
Volga — Rebecca Fettkether graduated Cum Laude Meritum with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Admin
Winthrop — Daniel Leonard graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Management