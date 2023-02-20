The Tuesday Tourist Club met on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Oelwein Public Library. Marlene Doyle and Charlene Stocker were the hostesses.
Sue Frost led the discussion on the book “The Maid” by Nita Prose. Molly Gray is the main character in the murder mystery, and the story is told through Molly’s own words. She is employed as a maid in an upscale hotel.
Molly is an extremely reliable employee who is obsessed with returning guest rooms in the hotel to a state of perfection. Her life is seriously upset when she finds a wealthy guest dead in his room. Molly becomes the prime suspect in the murder case.
The police are suspicious of Molly’s unusual demeanor. They did not realize that Molly struggled with social skills. She had no one to guide her since the death of her beloved grandmother who had advised her in difficult situations. Since Molly’s life was in turmoil, she had to discover who her true friends were. The book was a heartwarming story that was difficult to put down. A film version of the novel is in the works and is to star Florence Pugh.
Following the book discussion, Linda Potter, vice president, led the business meeting. Barb Sanders, treasurer, reported that a book for the Oelwein Public Library has been purchased in memory of Donna Wilson, a longtime club member.
The election of officers will take place at the April 11 meeting. The installation of those officers will take place at the May 9 meeting.
Valentine’s Day refreshments and table decorations were provided by Marlene Doyle and Charlene Stocker.
The next meeting will be on Tuesday, March 14, at 1 p.m. at the Oelwein Public Library. Ruth Lau and Linda Potter will lead the discussion of the book “How Lucky” by Will Leitch. Hostesses will be Barb Sanders and Sheila Bryan.