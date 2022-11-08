The Oelwein Schools Veterans Day Program will begin at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11. Doors open at 9:45, at the Williams Center for the Arts. Oelwein grad and resident Sgt. Maj. Dan Wegner will deliver the keynote address.
Sgt. Maj. Wegner serves full-time in the Operations Recruiting and Retention Battalion of the Iowa Army National Guard.
Having served over 21 years in the National Guard, Wegner explained what keeps him “serving and setting up the next generation.”
“The greatest part for me is the camaraderie of the soldiers, like an extended family,” Wegner said.
The Army National Guard responds to overseas combat operations in addition to domestic emergencies, and Wegner expressed pride that his team helps provide for the national defense.
“The missions the Army has to conduct all over the world start with recruiting and retention,” Wegner said.
“The impact we have is not just for us but the greater good of the U.S.,” he said.
Wegner and his wife, Jackie, reside in Oelwein.
World War II and Korean War veterans will be honored onstage, which can be accessed barrier-free from the Wellness Center hallway — stage left.
The OHS Band led by Cory McBride and Concert Choir led by Darci Fuelling will perform, with the American Legion and VFW presenting the colors and students echoing taps.
Oelwein Schools Activities Director Jamie Jacobs and Superintendent Josh Ehn will give the welcome and thank-you.
Any veteran needing a ride to the program may call Jake Blitsch, 319-240-0592.
A Veterans Day roast beef supper will be served from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at the Oelwein American Legion Hall, 108 First St. SW.
All veterans eat free. A free-will donation is requested of others. Sides are mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, dinner roll and dessert.
Fareway is sponsoring the meal.