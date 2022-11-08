Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Oelwein Schools Veterans Day Program will begin at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11. Doors open at 9:45, at the Williams Center for the Arts. Oelwein grad and resident Sgt. Maj. Dan Wegner will deliver the keynote address.

Sgt. Maj. Wegner serves full-time in the Operations Recruiting and Retention Battalion of the Iowa Army National Guard.

