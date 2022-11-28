Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Volunteer Iowa released nomination materials on Monday for the 2023 Iowa Volunteer Hall of Fame Awards.

Nominations must be submitted online or postmarked by Jan. 20, 2023; honorees will be recognized during a special ceremony at the Capitol in the spring. Details and nomination materials are online at volunteeriowa.org/hof.

