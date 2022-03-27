FAIRBANK — Christopher Tibbott regards the lamp as a precious treasure, as an instrument that can turn a life around.
The Wapsie Valley senior has seen many iterations of Aladdin, the hit Disney film based on the Arabic folktale of the same name. So he’s keen on providing the same wonderment he’s seen from actors like Robin Williams and Will Smith, who provided versions of the character Tibbott plays in Wapsie Valley’s upcoming musical, “Aladdin Jr.”
Disney’s Aladdin Jr. is based on the 1992 Academy Award-winning film and the 2014 hit Broadway show, per Musical Theater International. It gives Aladdin a trio of friends — Babkak, Omar and Kassim — who aid him on his journey alongside the Genie.
Tibbott hopes to bring his own flair to the role Williams created.
“Robin Williams is someone always to look up to; he did a great job in the original part,” Tibbott said. “I’m taking bits from him and also what Will Smith did and other things I’ve seen, but also making it my own in a way.”
Wapsie’s vocal music teacher Abigail Jones chose the adaptation to fit her cast.
“You want to give them the best show with the kids you have,” Jones said. “I knew we had a really strong tenor (in senior Max Kayser) and Aladdin has a strong tenor lead, so I kind of went off of that.
“We also have a largely female cast and a lot of the Aladdin roles came be male or female-played, so it was flexible in that way.”
Co-directing alongside Amy Nosbisch, Jones decided to keep the musical in spring for her second year after COVID-related issues moved the 2020 fall performance to 2021.
“I love (Mrs. Jones), personally,” said freshman Addisyn McElhose, who plays Kassim. “She’s always organized and just knows what we need and how to address things.”
Like Tibbott, McElhose is a musical veteran. Most of the cast is despite it being skewed toward seventh through 10th grade performers. Kayser, Tibbott and Ronnie Wilcox (the Sultan) are the lone seniors.
The atmosphere Mrs. Jones created around the production is all-inclusive, according to Tibbott.
“Mrs. Jones is teaching all the kids the same way,” he said. “Teaching them all they will be great in whatever role they have.”
Newcomer and seventh-grader Zachary Boevers agreed.
“I feel confident about it. I trust everybody with it,” said Boevers, who features as Iago. “When I heard we were doing Aladdin — I’ve always understood what it was about and wanted to be a part of it. I felt like it would be a lot of fun.”
Junior Konnor Brown portrays Jafar and sophomore Lily Schwickerath portrays Jasmine among the 26-member cast.
Tickets for the three-performance play can be purchased at On The Stage (https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/wapsie-valley-jrsr-high-school/disneys-aladdin-jr-75904/tickets). The one hour, 15-minute play is performed at 7 p.m. April 1, 7 p.m. April 2 and 3 p.m. April 3.
Cost is $6 per student, $8 per adult and $4 per child four and under.