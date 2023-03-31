WAVERLY — Thirty-three Wartburg College students and recent graduates were recognized for their work with student media at the annual Iowa College Media Association awards.
Those honored include:
James Mossman of Winthrop, earned second place in Best Short Film and third place in Best Show (Audio Entertainment).
Henry Hahn of Lamont, earned third place in Best Show (Audio Entertainment).
KWAR, the student-run radio station, swept the Best Newscast category.
Student media advisers are Ron Johnson (Cedar Valley Today), Pam Ohrt (KWAR) and Suzanne Behnke (Trumpet). Penni Pier, the department chair, oversees the capstone program.
ICMA is made up of 12 Iowa colleges. The annual conference is held in conjunction with the Iowa Newspaper Association’s conference.
