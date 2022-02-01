The Iowa State Patrol reports a Waukon man, John Regan, 74, was killed when the 2014 John Deere UTV he was operating struck a vehicle on Highway 9 north of Waukon Monday afternoon.
The accident happened at approximately 3:25 p.m. on Highway 9 near Lycurgus Road. Regan’s UTV and a 2013 GMC Terrain SUV were both traveling east on Highway 9, with Regan on the westbound shoulder. He turned in front of the SUV driven by Lloyd Colsch, 82, of New Albin, and was struck and killed. A passenger in the SUV, Sheila Colsch, 75, was also injured and taken to Veterans Hospital in Waukon, by Waukon Ambulance.
Agencies assisting at the scene were Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office, Waukon Fire and Ambulance, Hennessy Towing, Gundersen Air Ambulance and Post 10 State Patrol.