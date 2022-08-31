Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

DES MOINES —A Bluetick Coonhound shown by Jordan Shaw of Waverly claimed Best in Show during the Dog Show judged Sunday, Aug. 21, at the Iowa State Fair.

Josiah Baskett of Waverly won Best Junior Handler honors with his Shih Tzu.

