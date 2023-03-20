MAYNARD — West Central Senior Citizens will return to weekly afternoons of card playing on Tuesday, April 4.
All senior citizens who enjoy playing 500, are invited to join the group 1-4 p.m. at the Maynard Community Hall each Tuesday.
