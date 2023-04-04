MAYNARD — West Central Senior Citizens held their first get-together of 2023 on Tuesday, April 4, at the Maynard Community Hall. The afternoon of socializing and playing 500 began at 1 p.m.
High scores in 500 went to Tom Buhr and Verna Kerns. Verna also provided refreshments for the opening meet.
The next get-together will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 at the Maynard Community Hall. Tom Buhr is in charge of refreshments.
All area older adults are welcome to come for the afternoon, play cards and catch up on happenings in their lives. It promises to be a fun and social afternoon.