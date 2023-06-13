The Maynard Legion Auxiliary, Unit 245 has chosen Gracelynn “Gracie” West to participate in the Iowa Legion Auxiliary Girls’ State to be held at Drake University from June 18-23.
Gracie is the daughter of John and Hope West. She completed her junior year of high school at West Central where she participated in band and choir. She also participated in student government and took college classes. This summer, Gracie is busy providing day care for children.
ALA Iowa Girls State is one of the premier programs sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary and was started more than 75 years ago in hopes of teaching young women about the political process. Girls State is a “learning by doing” program, which takes the girls through the entire political process.
It covers city government which is non-partisan in Iowa. Each citizen is assigned to a floor, which is her city for the week. Early in the week, the girls elect their mayors and city councils, transact city business, pass city ordinances and work on a city project for judging later. They are also divided into political parties and campaign to get their parties candidates elected and create party loyalty.
By the end of the week, they have elected county and state officials. On Friday evening, inauguration is held which includes the closing of the final joint session of the House and Senate and the installation of the Governor and her officials. Scholarships and merit awards are presented, and the ALA Girls Nation Senators are announced.
The week at ALA Iowa Girls State is jam packed from dawn to dusk and promises to be a week the girls will never forget.
Upon return from Girls State, Gracelynn will present a program for the Maynard Legion Auxiliary highlighting of her week’s activities.