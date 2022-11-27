Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Legionnaire of month

Pictured from left, Fayette County Commander Rich Witt, Norman Jones, West Union Post Adjutant Dennis Soppe.

 Jake Blitsch | Oelwein Daily Register

American Legion Post 15 of West Union hosted the Fayette County Legion meeting for Post and Auxiliary members last week. Details of both meetings are available in their recorded minutes.

As it is customary, the Legion members chose a Legion member of the month. This month’s selection was 64-year Legion member, long time social studies teacher, and WWII veteran Norman Jones.

