American Legion Post 15 of West Union hosted the Fayette County Legion meeting for Post and Auxiliary members last week. Details of both meetings are available in their recorded minutes.
As it is customary, the Legion members chose a Legion member of the month. This month’s selection was 64-year Legion member, long time social studies teacher, and WWII veteran Norman Jones.
Mr. Jones is a native of Urbana and was drafted into the Army immediately after graduating from high school. He served in Germany for two years towards the end of the war, doing clerical work.
After being honorably discharged from the Army, Norman returned to Iowa, attending Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls. He started and ended his teaching career at West Union, teaching 8th grade social studies and several coaching positions in those 37 years.
Norman and his late wife Katherine are the parents of three daughters, Debra, Kathy and Nancy.
Congratulations to, soon to be, 96-year-old Norman Jones, November’s Fayette County Legionnaire of the Month.