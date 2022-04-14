A public forum meeting is set to take place from 6-7 p.m., Wednesday, April 20, to continue discussions on the upcoming RAGBRAI event that will overnight in West Union on Friday, July 29.
“We are ahead of schedule right now in terms of planning,” said Chamber Director Matt Marsala, who will be heading the meeting at the Dance Pavilion at the Fayette County Fairgrounds. We want to maintain the pace that we are on and make sure everything continues coming along as it is intended.”
Marsala went on to say that on the agenda for the meeting, he plans to provide progress updates on the committees, including the logo, campgrounds, and housing committees.
“We are still pushing for more volunteers and we are still looking for housing,” he added.