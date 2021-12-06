On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the Fayette County Sheriff’s office responded to a 911 call of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 150 and 240th Street, a mile north of West Union. Arriving at the scene, deputies found Karissa Arlene Meitner, 26, of West Union, had been struck in the driver’s door by a semi driven by Christopher Joseph Stanbrough, 35, also of West Union. Meitner was trapped in her vehicle and had to be extracted by the West Union Fire Department. She was later transferred to Palmer Hospital by Tri State Ambulance and then transferred by air ambulance to Rochester for serious injuries.
This accident remains under investigation. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol.