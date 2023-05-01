The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of T Avenue and 110th Street at 7:48 p.m. Friday, April 28.
Ryan Ronald Steinbronn, 38, from Westgate, was operating a 2011 Ford F250 northbound on T Avenue when the vehicle left the roadway and entered into a farm field. Steinbronn was transported to MercyOne in Oelwein for non-life threatening injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Westgate Fire and Ambulance. The accident remains under investigation.