The Wilder Memorial Museum officially opens for the 2023 season Friday, May 26, Saturday, May 27, 10 am — 4 pm. It is closed Sunday, May 28, and Memorial Day Monday, May 29.
Our regular hours are, Tuesdays-Thursdays 1-4 p.m.; Fridays-Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This past winter our military and geological exhibits received new lighting and arrangements which brings them well-deserved attention.
How many of you like rhubarb? This delicious springtime plant makes wonderful Rhubarb Upside Down Cake, which I did recently. Here is the recipe: 2 cups rhubarb cut 1/4-1/2” placed in bottom of dish. Sprinkle 1/2 cup sugar over top.
Sift together 1 cup flour, ½ cup sugar, 1 teaspoon baking powder, ¼ teaspoon salt. Add dry ingredients to 2 tablespoons melted butter, 1 egg, 2/3 c. milk, well blended together and pour over top the rhubarb. Bake in a 9x9” glass baking dish (aluminum gives a metallic taste), 350° for 45 minutes. Enjoy! Rhubarb is a plant that needs to be kept cut to use it. It freezes well.
Coffee with the Curator meets 10:30-11:30 a.m. the second Monday of the month at the Strawberry Point Library. Come, share, and enjoy lite refreshments and interesting subjects about the museum and Strawberry Point. Private tours can be arranged by calling 563-419-5329.