MAYNARD — West Central Senior Citizens met for cards and socializing Tuesday, Nov. 22, at the Maynard Community Hall.
Card games of 500 were played with high scores going to Betty Wittenburg and Verna Kerns.
Gordon Kelly was in charge of refreshments. He treated everyone to homemade ice cream since it was his birthday last week.
The next get together will be Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Maynard Community Hall, at 1 p.m. This will be the final get together for 2022. Verna Kerns will be the hostess.
