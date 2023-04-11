How can I be sure my retirement funds will last my lifetime? This important question will be addressed on Thursday evenings May 4 and May 11 in an online workshop from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Each session will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
“Writing Your Retirement Paycheck” is designed to provide information and resources needed by those approaching retirement within the next ten years. The workshop outlines key factors to consider prior to retirement and describes strategies for planning one’s income in retirement.
“For most of us,” says Barb Wollan, Human Sciences Specialist, “our paychecks have been determined by someone else all our lives. But in retirement, many of us are responsible for writing our own paychecks. How will we know how big it should be?”
According to Wollan, one of the workshop leaders, topics include inflation, health costs, Social Security, required minimum distributions, income tax, investment withdrawals, and more. “Individuals need to make their own decisions about retirement,” says Wollan, “but clear and non-commercial information is a necessary ingredient for decision-making.”
Wollan points out that even those who work with a trusted financial professional must ultimately make the decisions themselves. A financial professional can suggest or recommend products and strategies, but it is the consumer who decides and then lives with the results of the decisions.
Pre-registration is required by May 2 at https://go.iastate.edu/XVVLLJ. A fee of $25 per person or per couple for the Writing Your Retirement Paycheck workshop will help to off-set direct expenses and to support the Human Sciences County Extension Program.
For more information, contact one of the workshop leaders: Barb Wollan (bwollan@iastate.edu or 515-832-9597) or Kalyn Cody (kcody@iastate.edu or 623-243-3725).