A 1999 Wapsie Valley graduate will be the new Readlyn Elementary and rural principal for the 2022-23 school year, the school district announced Thursday.
Alyson Forsyth taught for 14 years in the Waterloo Community School District as a Title One and Reading Recovery teacher. She joined Wapsie Valley as a Title One and Special Education teacher for two years before becoming a lead teacher and instructional coach for the past three years.
Forsyth graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in elementary education and received her master of arts degree in education from Viterbo University.
Currently, she is obtaining an administrative license through the Iowa Principal Leadership Academy.
She attended Fairbank Elementary and graduated from Wapsie Valley High School in 1999.
She resides in rural Readlyn with her husband Chris and three children, Gwen, Jack, and Madeline.
Her parents, Jack and Connie Rechkemmer, live in Fairbank. Her in-laws, Rick and Barb Forsyth live in rural Readlyn.
“I am a student-focused leader with my passion for creating strong support systems for staff in working together to strengthen the whole child (socially, emotionally, and academically)," she said Mrs. Forsyth of her educational philosophy. "I am honored to continue serving the Wapsie Valley community and look forward to continuing to grow my established relationships with staff, students, and families over the past five years at Readlyn Elementary and Rural Schools.”