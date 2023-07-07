PLATTEVILLE, Wisconsin — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces its Dean's List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the spring 2023 semester.
Sam Yexley of Jesup has achieved academic success with inclusion in the dean’s list. Yexley is studying agricultural business and animal science at the UW-Platteville.
College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require grade-point averages of 3.75 and above for Dean's List honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.50.