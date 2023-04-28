Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 54F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.