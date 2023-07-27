Thursday’s latest stop for the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development (OCAD) Ambassadors was in recognition of a pillar of the local community, as the city’s goodwill group visited the 1st Street offices of The Oelwein Daily Register, where long-time City Editor Deb Kunkle will soon be stepping back from the place of prominence she has held for nearly 30 years.
OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard was the first in a litany of well-wishers to address Kunkle.
“She has covered Oelwein, all the good and all the bad, and has always been there for us and helped any way she could,” Howard said of Kunkle, long the eyes, ears and heart of the city. “She’s been a great asset to our community, and she’ll be greatly missed in that capacity, but it sounds like she’s going to be around, so we won’t be missing her; we’ll just see her in a different role.”
Howard’s leadership of OCAD uniquely positioned her to further address Kunkle’s influence and importance to the broader community, which she described as, in a word, invaluable.
“She has a great following in the newspaper,” Howard continued, in trying to quantify Kunkle’s standing. “They look forward to her telling the truth in the story. Hopefully, she’s not going far and she’ll still be around and she’ll still be there for a lot of the great things that Oelwein has to offer. We wish her nothing but the best.”
Also speaking to Kunkle and her importance was Oelwein City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger, who noted her irreplaceable contributions in reporting the concerns of city government to Oelwein’s residents in an accurate, clear manner.
“Deb did a great reflection of the council meetings for us,” Mulfinger explained, “which is really important, and she would work with me on the good parts of the council meetings and not necessarily the bad parts, and so we always had a good reflection of the council meetings (in the newspaper).”
Mulfinger also emphasized the myriad qualities of Kunkle, the person, and the great courtesy and respect she showed him, even when he was entering his role at a rather tender age.
“I started when I was 26. Deb met me… and she was very nice to the young city administrator and always was good to us. We get told to be friends with the people at the paper, and it wasn’t very hard to make friends (with Deb). I really appreciate Deb, and we always had a great time talking about city stuff.”
“I was young, too; I was 24 when I started here,” added current Daily Register publisher Tracy Cummings, in addressing Kunkle. “So, I’ve known Deb for many years. It (will be) a real void to not have her here… She’s definitely ‘Ms. Oelwein’ to many of us, always the backbone of the editorial staff for many, many years. She’s been a constant. We appreciate everything, and your dedication.”
“Back in the day, I was secretary to a lot of organizations here in town,” noted Ambassadors member Carol Tousley, “and I would send my stories or pictures to this lady, and she would write it up perfectly. It made my job very, very easy. I appreciate that, Deb. Thank you.”
In her response to the adulation and well-wishes, Kunkle, herself, also became reflective.
“I had a great mentor in Kaye Frazer,” Kunkle said, looking back on her prose-perfect career. “She guided me along, she and Greg Sieleman and Jim Morrison, who hired me. They were all great news people.
“There’s been lots of great things over the years,” Kunkle added, while also noting her plans to spend August organizing her home before beginning her serial’s vibrant next chapter. “Working with great city people and OCAD. It’s been wonderful. You guys have all been honest with me, and I tried to be honest with all of you.”
“Loved by all and highly regarded,” observed Ambassador Maryanne Reynolds of Kunkle as the gathering dispersed.
“We’re just thankful we got her,” concluded Howard.