North Fayette Valley FFA has lots planned for the school during National FFA Week.
Each class is planning an activity for the week. “One day we’re doing morning donuts, a kickball tournament, state officers visit, and some more activities,” Advisor Kylee Smith said.
The chapter is a part of the Northwest Subdistrict of the Northeast District. On Thursday, they will compete in Calmar. In Extemporaneous Speaking, senior Dillion Sparrgrove will compete; Program of Activities is seniors John Moellers, Tyler Menne, and Brendan Wander; Prepared Public Speaking is junior Ezekial Stansbery; Ag Sales is junior Seth Lauer; the Parliamentary Procedures team is Brianna Davis, Kennadi Butikofer, Kenny Kerr, Laci Lauer, Sarah Dean and Claire Koester; Creed Speaker is freshman Brock Soppe; and, lastly, the Conduct of Meetings team is Micheal Baumler, Blake Sparrgrove, Hannah Schroeder, Layne Kleppe, Elijah Moore and Jaxson Lundgren.
ABOUT THE CHAPTER
Smith advises 63 chapter members in FFA and teaches four courses: Intro to Ag, Plant Science, Animal Science and Ag Business.
The chapter was reorganized as “NFV FFA” when North Fayette and Valley School conjoined to become North Fayette Valley, about 2013.
Chapter members have received some high honors. In 2022, they had three members receive American Degrees “thanks to Morgan Lauer,” Smith said. They were Zach Idhe, Peyton Halverson and Mia Gibson. Mia Gibson was also nominated for National Office.
This year, five chapter members have been named for Iowa Degrees: Ben Gamm, Seth Lauer, Mitchell Bohr, Olivia Kleppe and Caden Kerr.
Smith’s Animal Science class is getting some chickens to raise from start to finish, she said. Plant Science will have a greenhouse after a few minor updates to some equipment. They currently have a test plot in Clermont at Montauk, however, they are looking for another plot to rent out.
NFV FFA has been competitive in some Leadership Development Event Contests and with having members as state officers.
The Alumni Association supports the chapter in offering a barbecue around back-to-school time, and assists with programs like bushels for scholars and a scholarship awarded in the spring.