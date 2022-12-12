Class sizes, travel time and expenses, classroom space, and the impact on the Fayette community were among the concerns shared by North Fayette Valley (NFV) parents, teachers, staff, and other community members during the first two meetings to discuss the potential closing of the school district’s Fayette center.
NFV Board member Julie Ahrens explained during the Wednesday, Nov. 30, meeting that the school board was hosting the series of meetings to give the public the opportunity to discuss the issues regarding the potential closing of the Fayette building.
“The question is what is best for North Fayette Valley and that is what we’re working toward,” Ahrens said, later adding, “I’m a big believer in transparency and I want to hear your input, see your faces. Yes, there is a lot of information, but I want to hear your thoughts.”
During the informational portion of both meetings, NFV Superintendent Joe Griffith pointed out that NFV has open classroom space in all its elementary buildings and Fayette Elementary is not large enough to accommodate closing one of the other buildings. While noting NFV is still working out of a ﬁscal shortfall due to the “funding cliﬀ,” he said closing the Fayette center will save the school district an estimated $100,000 each year.
Among the sizeable repairs that need to be considered to the building is a new roof and boiler. Griffith reported pre-COVID cost estimates at $180,000 for the roof, which needs more immediate repair. The estimate has since increased to approximately $200,000-$250,000. Meanwhile, the cost of the boiler would be approximately $100,000.
After asking whether the school district would have enough buses, Barb Wenger of Elgin voiced her concern on the availability of certified of bus drivers and the length of time young students would have to travel on the buses. Griffith responded that there are enough buses for the shuttles and more route drivers will have to run shuttles. He did note that NFV currently has not experienced a shortage of bus drivers as other school districts have.
“I cannot stomach the closing of our Fayette school and the gutting of our community,” said parent Andrea Scott of Fayette.
While understanding that declining enrollment may necessitate a closure of a building, Scott noted NFV has seen an enrollment increase in recent years. She asked about the potential downsizing of staff and the possibility of working with Upper Iowa University to supplement and support NFV.
Griffith reminded those in attendance that while reassignments of staff will take place, staff reductions will not occur in any of the options. In addition, he responded that while NFV has experienced two years of unexpected growth in enrollment, the school district continues to have empty classrooms in the elementary buildings.
While informing those in attendance that NFV is the 16th largest geographic-sized district in the state, the superintendent said transportation costs and travel time must be a factor in any decision. If Fayette is closed, a determination then needs to be made regarding where those fourth and fifth graders attend school.
He explained since the merger of the North Fayette and Valley schools, North Fayette pre-kindergarten through third grade students have traditionally been located at West Union Elementary, North Fayette fourth and fifth graders at Fayette Elementary, Valley pre-kindergarten through fifth graders and all NFV Middle School (grades six through eight) students at the former Valley education center, and all NFV High School (grades nine through 12) students at the high school in West Union.
In addition to not closing Fayette, the options currently being considered by the school board include students in kindergarten through third grade remaining in their current buildings and grades four through eight attending the Valley center. This proposal is most advantageous fiscally but would not move toward an all-grade alike model.
A grade alike proposal includes all NFV kindergarten through third grade students attending the West Union Elementary and all NFV grades four through eight attending Valley Elementary/Middle School. This option is considered the strongest model to provide access to delivery of intensive services and class balance, but flexibility in the use of space could be an issue in the two remaining buildings.
Another grade alike possibility would be kindergarten through second grade students attending the West Union Elementary and students in grades three through eight attending Valley Elementary/Middle School. This is expected to provide flexibility in space, but there could be continuous issues with delivery of intensive services.
“There was a gamut of other options to consider, but I felt these were the best to consider,” Griffith said, while later acknowledging, “Every option has its own strengths and weaknesses, which is why we are having these meetings.”
Title I teacher Angie Boehm voiced concern about classroom space, especially for special programming such as Title I and guidance counseling. She encouraged the board members to look at the spaces currently being utilized and what the teachers are accomplishing in those spaces.
In addition, elementary vocal teacher Stephanie Vagts shared that she currently has small and large classes and feels that the best teaching takes place when there are smaller class sizes. She wants to make sure that the school board and administration continues to value what is best for the students and the teachers.
Griffith reported that currently the elementary has five classes with over 25 students, and through realignment it would have two classes over 25.
While stating that the education the students receive day-to-day should be the main focus, West Union parent LeAnn Meyer noted that some larger school districts use interval start times to alleviate some of the busing issues.
Acknowledging that she is struggling with what the right decision may be, Kim Lundgren of West Union reiterated that everyone needs to look at what is best for the kids. The NFV parent has children attending three separate buildings and she personally would appreciate having one less building for them to transition to. Lundgren is also concerned about the required repair costs to the Fayette building.
Multiple parents over the course of both meeting expressed their concern over busing issues and the potential decrease in learning time.
“I feel we are putting the biggest burden on our younger students,” said Kirsten Lerch of Clermont, while asking, “Putting those hardships on those students and parents, are we going to lose those families?”
David Scott of Fayette commented that under the current proposals it would be a shorter route in any direction for his children to open enroll at West Central, Starmont or Oelwein. In addition to expressing his view that the closing of the Valley building could be next, he expressed thoughts on Fayette breaking away from the NFV Community School District.
Griffith responded that a specific community cannot leave a school district and closing Fayette is not desirable, but it is being looked at due to budget constraints. Additionally, the Valley facilities are much larger than the school at Fayette. Griffith noted that to close the school at Elgin a new building would need to be constructed “and that is not happening.”
When asked what specific questions the school board may have during the Monday, Dec. 5 meeting, board member Eileen Schlawin responded, “What you’re doing tonight and at the other meetings, your emails with questions and comments, are answering my questions. You can be mad at me. I’ll take it. I understand you have concerns. I want to hear your thoughts. You have the floor tonight.”
Parents and community members at both meetings asked if the board members felt rushed to make a decision by January.
“I agree that I feel rushed,” said Ahrens. “That is why we are hosting these meetings and put out the surveys to the public, we want your input.”
While considering grade alignments and grade alike options, school officials are currently assuming that grades 6-8 will remain at the Valley campus, there will be no forced reduction in teaching staff, and the administrative responsibilities will be realigned to best fit the needs of teachers and students. In addition, transportation schedules, expenses and resources will have to be considered in making any final decision.