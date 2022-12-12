Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The question of whether to close the Fayette Elementary School has drawn large crowds to recent meetings held by the North Fayette Valley School Board.

 Photo courtesy Fayette County Newspapers

Class sizes, travel time and expenses, classroom space, and the impact on the Fayette community were among the concerns shared by North Fayette Valley (NFV) parents, teachers, staff, and other community members during the first two meetings to discuss the potential closing of the school district’s Fayette center.

NFV Board member Julie Ahrens explained during the Wednesday, Nov. 30, meeting that the school board was hosting the series of meetings to give the public the opportunity to discuss the issues regarding the potential closing of the Fayette building.

