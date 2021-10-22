WEST UNION — When the New Hampton player who Bryce Elsbernd was assigned to cover stayed on the line to pass block, the junior cornerback drifted back into deeper passing lanes. That was the beginning of the end for Friday’s Class 2A first-round playoff game at North Fayette Valley.
NFV was clinging to a 29-28 lead after a 32-yard field goal by Tyler Luzum, with Elsbernd holding.
New Hampton, as it had all night, was driving and was at the TigerHawks 28-yard line with 1:36 left in the game and a fresh set of downs.
Twice on the drive the Chickasaw’s converted on 4th and long.
Twice a TigerHawk defender almost ended the drive with an interception.
Then Elbernd substituted into the game.
New Hampton quarterback Mason Lane bootlegged to the right and let fly a pass toward fullback Tyler Wiltse, who was just yards from the endzone. Elsbernd jumped the lane, pulled down the interception and crashed on his back to the turf. All 160-pounds of him curled around the ball for safe keeping.
The TigerHawks (8-1) went into victory formation and ran out the clock against New Hampton (5-4).
Luzum led NFV in rushing with 101 yards and one touchdown.
Quarterback Kaleb White passed twice for 59 yards, rushed for 70 and ran in two touchdowns. Luzum had one pass for 53 yards to Will Miller.
Elsbernd caught one pass for 20 yards and Jacob German had one reception for 39 yards.
The game was a back-and-forth affair all night. The teams traded scores throughout the first half, going into the break tied at 20.
New Hampton received the opening kickoff and drove 64 yards in 10 plays for a touchdown, taking an 8-point lead with a 2-point conversion.
Again, NFV answered back with its own 64-yard drive that concluded with White scoring on a quarterback sneak from 1 yard out. The TigerHawk’s 2-point conversion failed.
The TigerHawk defense then forced New Hampton to make a rare punt on the next possession, but the NFV offense, after a holding penalty was pinned back at its own 6 yard line.
On a second-and-15 play, though White connected with German on a 39-yard reception.
The TigerHawks drove down to the New Hampton 4, but the Chickasaw defense rallied with two tackles for losses, setting up a fourth and goal from the 15.
Luzum then nailed the 32-yard field goal to put his team up by 1.
