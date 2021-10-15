OSSIAN — The North Fayette Valley girls cross country team placed fourth on Thursday at the Upper Iowa Conference Championships held at Silver Springs Golf Course, in Ossian.
Ninth-grader Braelyn Meyer led the TigerHawk girls varsity by finishing eighth overall with a time of 22:15.4 on the 5,000-meter course. Teammate Ava Bilden, a sophomore, was right behind her taking ninth with a time of 22:20.7.
Turkey Valley senior Jalyssa Blazek placed first with a time of 19:41. Her school did not have enough runners to compete on the team level, however.
NFV senior Justine Cowley placed 17th overall with a time of 23:36.1, followed by teammates senior Alyssa Bohr (21st, 24:02.9), junior Addison Chapman (24th, 24:58.3), junior Lexi Steffens (29th, 25:55.5) and sophomore Madi Ney (34, 27:28.6).
South Winneshiek placed first as a team with 42 points, followed by Kee Lansing (56), Central Elkader (59), North Fayette Valley (69) and MFL MarMac (108).
Two girls ran junior varsity for NFV. Sophomore Keana Frank finished 10th overall at 28:14.8. Sophomore Grace Feldman was 11th at 28:16.5.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
The NFV middle school girls team placed second in the junior high girls 2,500-meter race. Brielle Starkweather led the way with a third place overall finish at a time of 14:23.4. She was followed by teammates Lexi McGowan (6th, 14:52), Clara Bilden (7th, 14:56.8), Hope Zurbriggen (12th, 15:42.1), Aliva Mueller (17th, 16:28.4), Tristan Kuhse (20th, 16:41.6), Addie Sayer (36th, 19:15.3) and Trinity Starrett (41st, 24:08.3).
UP NEXT
The TigerHawks will travel to Anamosa on Thursday for the Class 2A state championships qualifying meet. North Fayette Valley will be racing against Anamosa, Beckman Catholic, Camanche, Danville/New London, Louisa-Muscatine, Mediapolis, Monticello, Northeast, Goose Lake, Starmont, Tipton, Union, West Liberty and
Wilton.