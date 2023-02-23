Following a months-long process that included several public meetings along with concerted efforts to gather information from stakeholders, the North Fayette Valley Board of Education has announced that, beginning next school year, it will no longer use its Fayette Elementary location for student instruction.
The final decision was made at the Board’s Feb. 20 meeting and announced on the school’s Facebook page in a statement dated Feb. 22.
Given the district’s current structure, which includes splitting students between three different campuses across five buildings in three towns, the decision brings with it a number of changes, impacting everything from class size and busing routes to the location of student instruction.
“With a change of this scope, many items need to be addressed,” the district’s superintendent Joe Griffith acknowledged as part of the statement addressing the decision. “Transportation, equipment, staffing assignments and what is the next step with Fayette Elementary buildings are just a few that come to mind. As we make plans to implement these changes, we will be sure to communicate directly with the families and students involved.”
The move comes as part of a broader effort to strengthen the school, particularly in the areas of “class size, curriculum alignment, facility use and building our financial stability,” the statement explained.
“Right now, we have approximately 100 students attending Fayette Elementary, which are best described as 4th and 5th-grade students from the historic North Fayette district,” Griffith wrote, in an effort to further explain the upcoming changes. “For the 2023-2024 school year, these students will join their grade mates at the Valley Campus. The 4th grade will join Valley Elementary and the 5th grade will join the Middle School.”
As part of the changes, Travis Elliott, who currently serves as principal of the West Union and Fayette elementaries, will take on that role for the entire district, including students at the Valley location. “West Union and Valley Elementary will both house pk-3 graders, and all of the district 4th grade at the Valley Campus. This will allow for consistent curricular evaluation and implementation,” Griffith’s statement said.
At the Valley campus in Clermont, meanwhile, Micah Gearhart “will remain the Middle School Principal with the addition of the 5th grade. The 5th-grade students will have an age-appropriate schedule and class rotation. Again, this will allow for consistent curricular evaluation and implementation,” Griffith’s explained.
When fully implemented, these changes, which are anticipated to occur in time for the start of the 2023-24 school year, will mean the North Fayette Valley Middle School, located on the Valley campus, will host all the district’s fifth through eighth grade students, while the NFV high school, located in West Union, will continue to be the home of its 9-12 graders.
According to information posted by the district last November, the initial savings in staffing costs following the Fayette location’s discontinuation will be $100,000, an amount saved “through attrition or reassignments to current positions” that are open rather than by firing any existing employees.
Both the Fayette building’s gym roof as well as its boiler, meanwhile, which is located in the gym, were in need of maintenance had the facility remained occupied, while, regarding the fate of the structure, itself, “the final decision for the building is a board decision,” the district explained. “One option we could explore is the possibility of selling the building and the property.”
In addition to the staff savings and avoidance of significant maintenance costs, the closure of the Fayette location was also driven by the existence of “open classroom space” at the district’s other sites.
“These were very tough decisions that no one took lightly,” Griffith’s statement concluded. “We wanted to best represent the communities’ goals and continue to strengthen North Fayette Valley. The Board and administration would like to thank all that voiced opinions and provided feedback.”