National Honor Society will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Monday, Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Oelwein High School, 315 8th Ave S.E.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 319-283-2731 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code OelweinHS

