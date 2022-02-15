Dr. Herbert Riedel is the new president of Northeast Iowa Community College, the Board of Trustees announced last week.
Riedel served as president of Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia, Ala., where he introduced program offerings in advanced manufacturing, healthcare and short-term skills training, as well as an honor’s program and the college’s first student housing complex. Previously, Riedel served as vice president for instruction and student development for Northeast Texas Community College in Mt. Pleasant, Texas.
A nationwide search for applicants was conducted by consultants R.H Perry and Associates. A President Search Committee at NICC chose four finalists who had public forums and interview sessions with the Board of Trustees, the public, faculty, staff and students.
“The board interviewed four well-qualified candidates for president who were recommended by the President Search Committee, composed of 15 internal and external representatives,” said Board of Trustees Chairman Jim Anderson. “Following a rigorous week of interviews and after reviewing feedback, the board determined that Dr. Riedel is the best-qualified candidate to be the next NICC president.
“The Board of Trustees believes Dr. Riedel will build upon many successes accomplished under Dr. Wee’s leadership. Dr. Riedel will officially become president on July 1, 2022.”
Riedel said it’s “a great honor and privilege” to be chosen by “one of the premier community colleges in the nation.”
“I am looking forward to working with the Board of Trustees, the faculty, staff, administration of the college, and the students and communities that we serve, to continue the positive momentum and further the mission of improving lives, driving business success and advancing community vitality,” Riedel said.
Northeast Iowa Community College serves eight counties in northeast Iowa and surrounding areas.